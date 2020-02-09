Easton Corbin will play at 8 p.m. March 19 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets range from $19.50 to $39.50 and can be purchased by calling (918) 384-7625 and at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit EastonCorbin.com for information.

Buddy Guy will play at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Dallas House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. in Dallas. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased at HouseOfBlues.com and LiveNation.com.

Visit BuddyGuy.com for information.

Ronnie Milsap will play at 8 p.m. April 4 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets range from $35 to $75 and can be purchased by calling (479) 222-6186 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit RonnieMilsap.com for information.

Justin Bieber and Kehlani will play part of their Changes Tour at 7 p.m. July 8 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa, and at 7 p.m. July 15 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets for the Tulsa show start at $62.50. Tickets for the North Little Rock show start at $63.50. Tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com and SimmonsBankArena.com.

Visit JustinBieberMusic.com and Kehlani.com for information.

Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack will play part of their Proud to Be There Tour at 7 p.m. July 31 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets range from $34.75 to $100.75 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at SimmonsBankArena.com.

Visit LukeBryan.com and for information.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Whitesnake and Night Ranger will play at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverfront Drive in Maryland Heights, Mo., near St. Louis. Ticket prices will be announced at LiveNation.com.

Visit SammyHagar.com and Whitesnake.com for information.

Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves will play part of their Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Ticket prices will be announced at AmpTickets.com.

Visit Disturbed1.com and StaindOfficial.com for information.