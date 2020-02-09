Roxy is a German Shepherd who is almost 3 years old and loves to play with toys and be outside. She's alert, attentive and enjoys being active, and she insists on being the only pet. Roxy enjoys laying in laps and is loyal.

Acorn is an orange tabby cat who is almost 8 months old. He is laidback, loves to be cuddled and gets along with other cats.

Creekmore was found at a local park and is a medium-sized Terrier mix, who needs plenty of exercise and lots of play time. He likes attention and toys and needs a bed to relax.

Kitties & Kanines Shelter is at 4800 S. 46th St. Representatives can be reached at (479) 551-2221. Visit the Kitties & Kanines Facebook page for more information.