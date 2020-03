I’m honored to endorse Judge Amy Grimes for Fort Smith District Court Division 1. With 35 years of leadership experience, I understand the importance of placing the right people into the positions that matter most in our community. I’m very impressed with the depth and breadth of Amy’s knowledge and experience, and her heart for our community is second to none. As you cast your ballot in this important election, please make sure that you vote for Judge Amy Grimes on March 3.