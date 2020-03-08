FISHERSVILLE, Va. – The traffic lights are still flashing red and yellow.

It's just before 5 a.m in Virginia.

It's quiet. Except for one man, who starts his daily routine before the sun is up.

Orin Gilbert Jr., 95, shuffles to the front door of the 7-Eleven. It's 5:04 a.m. With every other step, he presses the cane in his right hand to the ground. He grabs the door and enters.

The town is barely awake, but Gilbert greets the workers and heads to the back of the store where there's a seating area near the coffee bar. Everyone calls him Mr. G.

He grabs a cup and starts checking the coffee carafe levels.

He doesn't make the coffee, he just keeps an eye on things and lets employees know.

Orin Gilbert Jr., better known as "Mr. G," helps out at 7-Eleven.

No paychecks, just bananas and coffee

For more than 30 years he's come to the 7-Eleven.

Aside from checking the coffee, he heads to the back storage room and grabs the cardboard for the pizza boxes. He steps behind the counter and starts assembling them.

When he's done, he grabs his cup of coffee and heads to another section of the store. He opens one of the glass refrigerator doors and starts turning bottles.

"I only do them at eye level," Gilbert says.

Orin Gilbert Jr. comes to the 7-Eleven at Myers Corner almost daily at 5 a.m. to help straighten up, fold pizza boxes and check on coffee. Gilbert turns each one, so the labels face out for the customers.

Gilbert doesn't actually work here, although it might look like it. He's got a 7-Eleven hat and jacket. The employees let him go about his business.

He's not paid with money – but with bananas and coffee. Why does he do it?

"They got behind a couple times, so I said, 'Well, I'll start doing it,' " he said. "I just helped out where I could."

He comes six days a week, Monday through Saturday, whenever he can. He goes to church on Sundays.

He wants to make sure people start their day right.

He enjoys the company of the customers and employees.

"It's just seeing the people and talking to them," he said. "I know a lot about them and what's going on in their families. You learn a lot about people who come in here, like what their kids have accomplished."

And people notice when he's not there.

To the staff and customers at the 7-Eleven in Fishersville, Va., Orin Gilbert Jr. is like "one of the family."

Gilbert informs store owner Tim Swortzel when he'll be out of town. Gilbert lives alone. His wife died several years ago. His son and grandson live in the area.

When Gilbert doesn't show up and he's not supposed to be out of town, Swortzel will check on him at his house.

Swortzel said one of the highlights of his day is when he sees Mr. G.

"He's just one of the family," Swortzel said. "He's just a unique, interesting person."

Rick Sizemore, a regular customer, sees Gilbert almost every morning when he's getting his coffee.

"I love this guy," Sizemore said. "He is what we all hope to become. He's a well- respected community leader."

Gilbert is pushing 100 and still keeps to his routine. He had to get up early every day when he worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

"I got in the habit, and I couldn't get out of it," he said.

He said it's good for his health. He'll be 96 in November.

"The doctor told me, 'If you eat three good meals a day and exercise, you'll live to be 100,' " he said. "I only have four and a half years to go," he said.

