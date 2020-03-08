By now, you may have heard the statement “If you want to live the American dream move to Denmark.”

Obvious cultural differences aside, I’m a believer that there is often a little truth to be found in every joke. There is a lot that went into the formation of that maxim, far too many details to cover in one article. But the point I want to use this maxim to dive into is with regards to retirement. Retirement has become almost a polarizing, anxiety building topic of discussion among all age groups. While it remains a topic of largely arm-chair philosophy for many of the 20 or 30 somethings, it persists as a very real, very current challenge for many older Americans nearing retirement or in retirement. (To bring the opening maxim full-circle, Denmark is often mentioned in the discussion around best system for retirement.)

The idea of retirement itself is a fairly new concept. Retirement, as we know it, didn’t begin to develop in any meaningful way until the turn of the 20th century, and was the culmination of multiple changes across society that were ushered in largely in the wake of the second industrial revolution. Before people were employed in factories, they were mainly employed working in agriculture. As a worker aged their role with work was amended, not ended. Older workers would make the transition from grueling labor, generally performed outside, into a less physically demanding role, often performed inside supporting the work of the homemakers. With the exception of those who were physically unable to perform work there wasn’t a retirement from work, just a redefining of work.

The advent of the second industrial revolution, paired with another huge societal disruptor — the automobile — lead to a shift in the way American society operated. Homes went from commonly being a three-generation presence to a more isolated, single-generation occupied home made possible by higher levels of physical mobility and dispersed job opportunity. In the early to mid-1900s, though still not a staple of American life, retirement would be used by some employers strategically as a way to entice older workers out of the workforce, promoting attrition and allowing younger, higher energy workers to enter the workforce. As automation and the factory evolved, maintaining high levels of dexterity and endurance meant more efficient overall operations.

All these changes worked in concert to slowly shift and shape future American priorities and ideals.

Whereas aging parents were historically taken care of by the immediate family or extended family and friends, new levels of mobility and opportunity began to impact and disrupt this way of life. It wasn’t long before there was an elderly population who needed to be cared for, as an increasingly distributed American workforce systematically disassembled our earlier, built-in solution. While American progress and economic growth was captivating the attention of the world, I’m reminded of Einstein’s widely applicable axiom, “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

During the time our society underwent massive changes — and many for the better to be sure — not all consequences of our good fortune were able to be mitigated. Increased mobility and economic opportunity necessitates new modes of living, resulting in the burden of the same generation who were responsible for innovation to simultaneously solve for the unintended consequences of those innovations. New decisions incur reactions that prior societies have not had to address. And to be fair, there would be few innovations (if any) introduced in society if they were only allowed to be introduced with a built-in solution for the unforeseen consequences of those innovations.

But with regards to caring for the aging generation, we were left holding the bag. The innovations didn’t come with a built-in solution to unforeseen societal disruptions. During the last 150 years, we have seen unrivaled and hitherto unknown levels of economic progress. And now we are well aware that it was not without its costs. One of those costs might very well be the impressive, simultaneous creation of and the dismantling of the possibility of “retirement” right before our very eyes.

If our golden years are supposed to act as the fiduciary of anything beyond fool’s gold — and hold something more than an empty construct sold to us by sooth-saying, political peddlers and titans of industry — we have to take an honest look at the costs of our ungodly (pun intended) rate of economic progress and the trail of fallacies we’ve inherited that litter our past century. In retrospect, it can paint our past accomplishments in a very different, contrasting light.

Miles Crawford is the CEO of Go Ye Employment Services in Fort Smith.