Charleston School District
January 23
Beef tacos, lettuce, tomato, salsa, refried beans, whole grain oatmeal cookie, apple wedges, and assorted milk
January 24
BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, peaches, and assorted milk
January 25
Spaghetti, green beans, tossed salad w/dressing, roll, pineapple, and assorted milk
January 28
Hamburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, whole grain chocolate chip cookie, pear, and assorted milk
January 29
Chicken fajitas, lettuce, tomato, salsa, pinto beans, spice cake, orange wedges, and assorted milk
County Line School District
January 23
Fish Sticks, Tator Tots, Cole Slaw, Hushpuppies, Fresh Fruit, Milk
January 24
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Peaches, Texas Toast, Milk
January 25
Veg. Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese, Tossed Salad, Chilled Pineapple, Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Milk
January 28
Hamburger on WW Bun, Oven Fries, Lettuce/tomato/pickles/onion, Fresh Fruit, Diced Peaches, Milk
January 29
Chicken Strips, Macaroni/Cheese, Black-eyed Peas, Tossed Salad, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk