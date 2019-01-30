Wednesday

Charleston School District


January 30


Breaded beef sticks, potatoes, black eye peas, tossed salad w/dressing, roll, assorted fruit, and assorted milk


January 31


Sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo mustard, ketchup, corn, fruit cup, and assorted milk


February 1


Vegetable soup, crackers, cheese toast, tossed salad w/dressing, pineapple, and assorted milk


February 4


Pizza, corn, sugar cookie, fruit, and milk


February 5


Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk


County Line School District


January 30


Mini Corn Dogs, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Asst. Fruit Juice, Milk


January 31


Stromboli, Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk


February 1


Chicken Ft. Steak, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Sweet Peas, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk


February 4


Beef & Cheese Taco’s, Pinto Beans, Lettuce , tomato, salsa, Spanish Rice, Fresh Fruit, Milk


February 5


Hamburgers, Oven Fries, Lettuce/tomato/pickles, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Peaches