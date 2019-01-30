Charleston School District
January 30
Breaded beef sticks, potatoes, black eye peas, tossed salad w/dressing, roll, assorted fruit, and assorted milk
January 31
Sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo mustard, ketchup, corn, fruit cup, and assorted milk
February 1
Vegetable soup, crackers, cheese toast, tossed salad w/dressing, pineapple, and assorted milk
February 4
Pizza, corn, sugar cookie, fruit, and milk
February 5
Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk
County Line School District
January 30
Mini Corn Dogs, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Asst. Fruit Juice, Milk
January 31
Stromboli, Marinara Sauce, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk
February 1
Chicken Ft. Steak, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Sweet Peas, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk
February 4
Beef & Cheese Taco’s, Pinto Beans, Lettuce , tomato, salsa, Spanish Rice, Fresh Fruit, Milk
February 5
Hamburgers, Oven Fries, Lettuce/tomato/pickles, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Peaches