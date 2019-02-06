Wednesday

Feb 6, 2019


Charleston School District


February 6


Corn dog, baked beans, carrot strips, fruit, and milk


February 7


Taco salad w/chips, lettuce, cheese, pinto beans, fruit, and milk


February 8


Chicken sandwich, French fries, vegetable strips, fruit, and milk


February 11


Ham & cheese sandwich, French fries, fruit, and milk


February 12


Chicken strips, mac & cheese, peas, roll, fruit, and milk


County Line School District


February 6


Burritos, Cheese Nachos, Pinto Beans, Salad, Fresh Fruit, Milk


February 7


Steak Fingers, Mac/Cheese, Black-eyed Peas, California Blend Veggies, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk


February 8


Baked Chicken, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk


February 11


Chicken Tenders, Quick Baked Potato, Baked Beans, WW Roll, Fresh Fruit, Milk


February 12


Chicken Wraps, Lettuce/tomato/Ranch, Oven Fries, Fresh Fruit, Asst, Fruit Juice, Milk