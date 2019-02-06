Charleston School District
February 6
Corn dog, baked beans, carrot strips, fruit, and milk
February 7
Taco salad w/chips, lettuce, cheese, pinto beans, fruit, and milk
February 8
Chicken sandwich, French fries, vegetable strips, fruit, and milk
February 11
Ham & cheese sandwich, French fries, fruit, and milk
February 12
Chicken strips, mac & cheese, peas, roll, fruit, and milk
County Line School District
February 6
Burritos, Cheese Nachos, Pinto Beans, Salad, Fresh Fruit, Milk
February 7
Steak Fingers, Mac/Cheese, Black-eyed Peas, California Blend Veggies, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk
February 8
Baked Chicken, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk
February 11
Chicken Tenders, Quick Baked Potato, Baked Beans, WW Roll, Fresh Fruit, Milk
February 12
Chicken Wraps, Lettuce/tomato/Ranch, Oven Fries, Fresh Fruit, Asst, Fruit Juice, Milk