Wednesday

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM Apr 19, 2019 at 10:14 AM


Charleston School District


April 17


Taco salad, lettuce, chips, salsa, cheese, beans, fruit, and milk


April 18


Burrito w/chili, lettuce, cheese, corn, fruit, and milk


April 19


NO SCHOOL


April 22


Hamburger, French fries, pickle, lettuce, fruit, and milk


April 23


Steak fingers, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk


County Line School District


April 17


Mini Corn Dogs, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk


April 18


Baked Chicken, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Peach Cup, WW Roll, Milk


April 19


NO CLASSES - GOOD FRIDAY


April 22


Tacos/Meat /Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato/salsa, Pinto Beans, Spanish rice, Fresh Fruit, Asst .Fruit Juice, Milk


April 23


Chicken Strips, Quick Baked Potato, Calif. Blend Veggies, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk