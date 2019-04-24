Producers, makers and bakers can sell their wares to the community on May 18

Tractor Supply stores nationwide are calling all farmers, craft makers and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods during Tractor Supply’s Market Day, which will be held Saturday, May 18.

The event is an opportunity for members of the community to show off their talents, whether they have been selling their goods for years or have only been dreaming of turning a hobby into a business.

Whether the area of expertise is homemade crafts, candles, and soaps, or produce, baked goods, and handmade furniture, everyone is welcome to sign up. There is no fee to participate and interested vendors can visit TSCeventpartners.com or their local Tractor Supply store to sign up by May 15.

“Our communities are filled with incredible talent,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration. “As a company, we strive to support our communities and the out here lifestyle, which is why we created Tractor Supply’s Market Day as a way to shine the spotlight on our talented neighbors by providing them with an easy and convenient way to share their goods with others.”

Tractor Supply’s Market Day is a free event and is open to the public. All participating vendors must comply with state and local ordinances.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply’s Market Day, visit tractorsupply.com/marketday.