Help save the lives of local patients by donating blood this summer.

Arkansas Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Booneville Community on Monday, May 13, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Mercy Hospital.

Each blood donor will receive a trendy “Summer Vibes” t-shirt and free admission to their choice of Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City (one entry) or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa (two entries).

“Summer is a particularly challenging time for the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., Arkansas Blood Institute president and CEO. “People go out of town, and are busy with activities, and get out of their normal routine of giving blood. We encourage healthy adults to spare just an hour of their time to save the lives of their neighbors.”

Arkansas Blood Institute relies on donations from approximately 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives.

Only 10 percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Donors must be at least 16-years old. Those 16 weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-year olds and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Arkansas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a non-profit blood center, Arkansas Blood Institute’s generous donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

Donor must request voucher online at yourbloodinstitute.org and print it in order to redeem.