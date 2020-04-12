Fayetteville-based company offers patented eyewear to protect healthcare workers, public

Fayetteville-based ViewMax Solutions LLC, developers of Ease-In-Shields™, a dual-patented protective eyewear for the dental industry, believes its products can protect healthcare workers and the public in general during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The company’s unique protective system has been designed to universally accommodate wide variations in facial size and shape and still achieve a close intimate fit. Ease-In-Shields™ also have the unique property of being able to be used with virtually all types, shapes and sizes of eyewear, glasses or magnification loupes and come with a head strap for use without eyewear .

Ease-In-Shields’™ unprecedented, patented shape provides the ultimate in vision protection, along with the benefits of incredibly fast hygienic placement and removal without the need to remove loupes or eyewear from your face.

Their polycarbonate construction is light and strong and with an anti-fog coating; and unlike other filter inserts, the protective coverage is complete and comprehensive. The laser protective Ease-In-ShieldsTM are certified by Laservision USA’s Safety Laboratories.

The Ease-In-Shields™ protection against COVID-19 will not block breathing through N-95 masks or any other breathing medical mask.

The company’s product excellence has been recognized by the prestigious Cellerant Consulting Group, which in 2017 honored Ease-In-Shields™ with their coveted “BEST OF CLASS” award.

For more information, contact Dr. Chris Owens c/o ViewMax Solutions LLC at (877) 527-3766 or email Cowens@ViewMaxSolutions.com.