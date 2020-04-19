Corporations: 4.19.20
Crawford County
Dragonfly Counseling Coaching & Consulting Inc., Zaneta Davidson, 641 U.S. 71 N., Suite 104, Alma.
Air Expert Heating & Air LLC, Eliseo Dela Fuente, 500 Heather Lane, Van Buren.
Franklin County
Waist Deep LLC, Jonathan Williams, 1420 S. School St., Charleston.
Polk County
Birtcher Properties LLC, Robby Birtcher, 2300 U.S. 71 S., Mena.
Sebastian County
A&Z Transport Co., Leopoldo Zamora Aleman, 4001 Mussett Road, Fort Smith.
Fail Safe Corp., Luke Marshall Stouffer, 2612 S. 87th Drive, Fort Smith.
Pick-It Hotshot Inc., Peyton Bullington, 508 S. 19th St., Fort Smith.
Washington Community & Cultural Center, Patricia Ann Richardson, 5514 Virginia Ave., Fort Smith.
AS C-Store LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Enabled Advisors LLC, Stephen Campbell Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Julian Nursing Associates LLC, Corey D. Julian, 6712 Veterans Ave., Fort Smith.
Kelly Mart LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Mitchem Dispatching Services LLC, Clayton Raleigh Mitchem, 3500 S. N St., Suite 3416D, Fort Smith.
Tiger Park LLC, Harold Wright, 511 N. Broadway, Hartford.
Upward Bound Enterprise LLC, Jessie Bickerton, 4001 N. 50th St., Fort Smith.
Wyndchase Homes LLC, Javed Rana, 11608 Southcrest Drive, Fort Smith.