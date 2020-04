Births and Marriages: 4.26.20

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Kaille Taff of Waldron, a girl, April 13.

Briana and Jakob Mann of Muldrow, a boy, April 14.

Kelsey and Danny O’Connor of Muldrow, a girl, April 14.

Jillian and Derek Jeremiah of Van Buren, a boy, April 14.

Christina Sivage and Andrew Villalba of Fort Smith, a boy, April 14.

Sarah and Gregory Gann of Lavaca, a boy, April 14.

Betty Soto of Fort Smith, a girl, April 14.

Katlyn and Brandon Millard of Waldron, a boy, April 14.

Amy Moss and Tristan Palmer of Spiro, a girl, April 14.

Courtney Harper and John Freeman of Fort Smith, a girl, April 14.

Yvonne and Cesar Mendez of Barling, a girl, April 14.

Taylor Harrison of Fort Smith, a boy, April 14.

Hanna Barney and Daniel Munoz of Cameron, a girl, April 15.

Ashley Fantauzzi of Van Buren, a girl, April 15.

Natalie and Cory Clark of Hackett, a boy, April 15.

Flor Bermudez and Marco Monterroza of Fort Smith, a boy, April 15.

Devyn and Tyler Moody of Poteau, a boy, April 15.

Joanne and Matthew Lewis of Fort Smith, a girl, April 15.

Kelsie and Justin Kazy of Mansfield, a girl, April 16.

Lan and Michael Nguyen of Fort Smith, a boy, April 16.

Sarah and Cody Franklin of Cecil, a girl, April 16.

Stevie and Jonah Smith of Van Buren, a girl, April 16.

Ashley and Chadwick Lowder of Fort Smith, a boy, April 16.

Cheyanna Milton and Michael Myers of Mountainburg, a girl, April 16.

Tarynne and Clayton Martin of Greenwood, a girl, April 16.

Twyla and Markus Althoff of Greenwood, a boy, April 16.

Elsy Peraza and Mario Avelar of Fort Smith, a boy, April 16.

Caitlyn and Evan McClure of Greenwood, a boy, April 17.

Magdalena and Nathan Ramirez of Barling, a girl, April 17.

Kyleigh Anderson and Justus Christie of Vian, a girl, April 17.

Jessica and Daniel Haddock of Greenwood, a girl, April 17.

Desiree Streel of Muldrow, a girl, April 17.

Lakara Wright of Fort Smith, a girl, April 17.

Yaritza Marticorena Lopez and Jonathan Marticorena of Barling, a boy, April 17.

Rebecca and Quinton Craig of Van Buren, a girl, April 18.

Cheyenne and Kaelin Owens of Hot Springs, twin boys, April 18.

Glenda Morris and Robert Nix of Fort Smith, a girl, April 19.

Jessica and Justice Campbell of Poteau, a girl, April 19.

Pashense Meeks of Cameron, a boy, April 20.

Deahe Brown and Donald Steele Jr of Alma, a boy, April 20.

Morgan and Andres McKinney of Fort Smith, a girl, April 20.

Haley and Ethan Boren of Stigler, a boy, April 20.

Shawnee Hughes and Jackie Ingle Jr of Mountainburg, a boy, April 20.

Lexus Czeck of Fort Smith, a boy, April 20.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Larry Workman, 59, of Rudy and Millie Slavens, 68, of Hackett.

Jet Lemaster, 25, of Knoxville and Breanna Brandon, 30, of Lamar.

Justen Reynolds, 26, and Amanda Stalcup, 24, both of Lavaca.

Everardo Sanchez, 33, and Elidania Martinez, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Wendell Norman, 67, of Fort Smith and Brenda Harrison, 62, of North Little Rock.

Corey Guess, 19, of Van Buren and Kameron Leonard, 19, of Fort Smith.

James Hunt III, 53, and Laveta Tidwell, 48, both of Vian.

Chukwudi Oparaku, 35, and Tieawaunna Moore, 30, both of Warr Acres, Okla.

Dalvin DeSean Moore, 27, and Jessica Niblett, 27, both of Fort Smith.