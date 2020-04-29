TasteFood: The secret is in the marinade

Now more than ever, it's important to eat healthy, nutrient-rich meals that boost our immunity and our mood. It also helps if our meals are not only delicious, but also relatively easy to prepare without overwhelming. We're talking less stress, folks, while nourishing and providing enticing dinner options that give us something to look forward to at the end of each day.

Simple roasted meats and fish swathed in flavorful marinades are easy to prepare and add excitement to an ordinary dinner, with a list of ingredients that promise to liven up our taste buds while (we hope) pleasing even the pickiest eaters in the family. This Thai-inspired marinated salmon is quick and easy to whip up. Most of the ingredients are available in well-stocked supermarkets and online. You can improvise, too, if you like.

The key is that the flavor should be nicely balanced with salt, sweet, acidity and as much heat as fits your taste. Fresh lemongrass is often available in produce sections of supermarkets, but if it's not an option, you can substitute 1 teaspoon jarred lemongrass paste, or simply omit it.

In this recipe, I cut the salmon into smaller pieces, about 4 ounces each, to expose more edges to the marinade and drive in extra flavor. This marinade is also delicious with beef, chicken and tofu, so feel free to make a double batch and store it in the refrigerator for later use.

Thai Chile Salmon

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes plus marinating time

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

Marinade:

• 1 lemongrass stalk (or 1 teaspoon jarred lemongrass paste)

• 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

• 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

• 2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 teaspoon Sriracha

• 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

• 2 pounds salmon fillet, with or without skin, pinbones removed

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

• Lime wedges for serving

Cut about 1 1/2 inches of the base of the lemongrass stalk and discard the rest. Peel the tough outer layers to reveal the core. Finely grate the core and put in a small bowl. Add the remaining marinade ingredients and whisk to blend.

Place the salmon on a large plate or in a baking dish. Pour the marinade over and turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Heat the oven to 425°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Remove the salmon from the plate and arrange on the baking sheet.

Roast the salmon until golden on top and cooked to your desired doneness, 12 to 15 minutes for medium, depending on the thickness of the salmon.

Garnish with freshly ground black pepper and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and the reserved marinade, if desired.

