Religion Notes

Central Presbyterian Church hosting communion and canned goods collection

Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, will host a drive-through communion at its Lecta Avenue covered parking lot every Sunday between 11 a.m. and noon. Masks, gloves and a reach extender will be used to pass a juice and bread container to vehicles. Canned goods for local food banks may be dropped off at the same time. Stay spiritually connected while safely distanced.

Evangel Temple honors moms with live streaming message

Evangel Temple will live stream Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook and YouTube pages. Pastor Don Hutchings will honor moms in his live streaming message “Moms of Genesis.”

ET airs a weekly TV program at 7 a.m. Sundays on Fox 24, and also reaches the community on Sundays at 8 a.m and weekdays at 7:51 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. on Spirit FM 106.3. Anyone in need of prayer is asked to call the church office at (479) 782-9121.

