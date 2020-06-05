Religion Notes: 6.5

ET to host, live stream services Sunday

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will have two services Sunday morning, the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. Doors will open 10 minutes prior to the services.

Pastor Don Hutchings will continue his series on the Book of Genesis. The 10:30 a.m. service will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Last week’s message may be seen on Fox 24 TV at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. Email submissions to dbrasher@swtimes.com by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. The street address of the church and name and phone number of a contact person must accompany submissions.