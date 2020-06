Don and Dorothy Kelley celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Don and Dorothy Kelley of Fort Smith celebrated their 65th anniversary Wednesday with a family dinner. They were married June 3, 1955, in Washington, D.C.

The couple has four children, Doug Kelley, Donna Vieth, Debbie Hug and Diane Rainwater; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

They love to fish and say they have caught thousands over the years and plan to catch many more.