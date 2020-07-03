Religion Notes

Evangel Temple delivering message "Freedom in Jesus"

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will hold services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Associate Pastor Ryan Rose will be preaching a message titled "Freedom in Jesus" from Philippians 1 and 2.

Masks are required at the 9 a.m. service, and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

The 10:30 a.m. service will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages. TV ministry will be aired on Fox 24 TV at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

