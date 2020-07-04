A classic Mustang car show will be held at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday, July 11. This is the second annual ’Stang Thang, with a planned appearance by a P-51 Mustang warbird (weather permitting).

This event is a collaboration with the Green Country Classic Mustang Club. It is nonprofit regional group of the Mustang Club of American, an organization dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of the Mustang automobile and the fellowship that goes hand in hand.

Regular priced admission to the museum gives each visitor a voting ballet to choose their favorite classic Mustang. Awards for the top crowd favorites will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Seventy cars are expected to attend, ranging from the first year of production, 1964, to current modern cars. The crowd pleasing car show will thrill car enthusiasts with exciting customization.

Event sponsor, Camguard, will have a booth and provide information about their engine protection products. A food truck will be onsite, along with activity tables for the kids.

The museum doors open at 10 a.m., and the people’s choice awards are announced at 1:30 p.m.. Mustang Car owners are welcomed to attend and put their car on display, and must be in place by 9 a.m., and be required to stay until 2 p.m., when the cars are released.

Weather permitting, a P-51 Mustang will be on display with the cars, and perform a flight on the nearby runway for all to see. A photographer will be onsite and all car owners and visitors will be able to purchase pictures with the P-51 plane, or their favorite cars.

Tulsa Air and Space Museum members can use their memberships for free admission into the ’Stang Thang event, and can gain early entry at 9:00am to have coffee with the Mustang Car Owners, and watch the P-51 Mustang taxi to the museum ramp.

Museum memberships are on sale, and the expiration has been extended to Jan. 1, 2022. Memberships can be purchased on the website http://TulsaMuseum.org.

Membership benefits include discount store purchases, discounted venue rental and birthday parties, flight lab access, special member-only sneak peeks, and other great benefits.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium is located at 3624 North 74th East Ave. The phone number is (918) 834-9900.