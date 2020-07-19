Crawford County
Dizzy Sunflower Co., Miranda Kaylah Klohn, 3812 Hollis Drive, Van Buren.
A+ Auto Repair LLC, Suede M. Forman, 1939 Freedom Valley Road, Alma.
HAB Developments LLC, Brad Hall, 2311 AR 348, Rudy.
Kent Electrical Services LLC, Daustin Kent, 1111 Skyline Drive, Van Buren.
Franklin County
Finders Keepers LLC, Matthew Nichols, 5318 W. U.S. 64, Ozark.
Johnson County
Cafa Trucking LLC, 1709 W. Main St., Clarksville.
Jerry Hicks Construction LLC, Jerry Hicks, 21392 AR 123, Hagarville.
Logan County
Matjender Farm LLC, Ray T. Chokbengboun, 6045 Bach Road, Ratcliff.
Polk County
Justen Lane Trucking LLC, Justen Lane, 14433 Nella Road, Mena.
Sebastian County
Killian's Tree Service Inc., Dana Killian, 5311 Elm St., Fort Smith.
Highland Crossing Property Owners Association Inc., John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.
The Robins Scholarship Foundation Inc., Larry Tyran Robins, M.D., 1504 Princeton Drive, Fort Smith.
Cutting Edge Gutters LLC, Kenny Ray Smithson Jr., 1616 N. AR 253, Lavaca.
Dr. Suzi Wallace, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist PLLC, Suzi Wallace, 4711 Oak Hollow Lane, Fort Smith.
Greene's Self Defense LLC, Kendrick Lamont Greene, 3116 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith.
Greystone Excavation LLC, Howard William Campbell III, 5035 Bear Hollow Road, Fort Smith.
Hair Body Mind LLC, Emerald A. Asher, 2932 N. Davis St., Lavaca.
Imperfections Home Decor LLC, Chelsea M. Fraley, 201 Ohio Lane, Lavaca.
J&D Clothing LLC, 5908 Jenny Lind Place, Fort Smith.
Jayda Grubbs LLC, Joshua Roosevelt Kinnard, 5504 S. 31st St., Fort Smith.
Mighty Mouse Apparel LLC, Ty J. Evans, 9220 U.S. 271 S., Fort Smith.
Minute Fix LLC, Edgar Sanchez Piedra, 2717 N. J St., Fort Smith.
Oak Hollow Properties LLC, Brien Sharp, 2619 Shadow Lake Drive, Greenwood.
Performance Systems Technology LLC, Amanda Ruth Booker, 3365 Osprey Drive, Greenwood.
River Valley Relief Cultivation LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Rye Otter LLC, 5908 Jenny Lind Place, Fort Smith.
Tralm LLC, William F. Leonard, 2200 S. Waldron Road, Suite B, Fort Smith.