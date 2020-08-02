Chipotle bacon bombs are a good meaty snack or appetizer for parties or tailgating. A great start for anything we come up with. How about chipotle bacon bombs on a stick? We let our "crash test dummies" try these out and they were a huge hit. There were no survivors ... and no need for the main course. We all could have just eaten these for hours.

We’ve done these before and tonight we are just mixing up the seasoning and sauce. That’s the beauty of these that it’s easy to go with any flavor combination you like.

Patti got me a 10 pound bag of the best frozen meatballs she could find. She wrapped them with a half strip of thick cut bacon and put them on skewers. Liking things with a little zing, I gave them a good sprinkling of Roasted Garlic and Chipotle seasoning blend with a generous coating of Country Bob’s BBQ sauce.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes at 400°

• 24 frozen pre-cooked beef (or turkey) 1" meatballs, thawed (you can do more or less)

• 1 lb. thick cut bacon, sliced in half (for a little added spice use peppered bacon)

• Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for at least 15 minutes

• Roasted Garlic and Chipotle seasoning blend

• Country Bob’s BBQ sauce

Cooking directions:

Cut bacon in half, I find that kitchen shears are the easiest for cutting bacon. Then, take a piece of bacon and wrap it around the meatball and slide it onto a bamboo skewer to hold it in place.

Then, season to taste. You can use whatever you like and as much. Put them on a platter and head for the grill. I let them "smoke" for 30 minutes before turning the heat up for 45 minutes at 400° or so. This is when you crisp them up and add the Country Bob’s BBQ Sauce.

Note: I get a lot of questions about what kind of pellets to use. A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it.

To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.