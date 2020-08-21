Graduation Sunday at Evangel Temple

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will celebrate area high school and college graduates in the sanctuary on Sunday at 9 a.m., along with its Entrust Ministerial Training graduates, Manasseh Nichols, Judah Hutchings and TaDereonna Thomas. The pastor’s message at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be "The Explosive Power of Faith."

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

