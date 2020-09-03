In Pender County, North Carolina, visitors will find an abundance of great outdoor activities to be explored.



Hiking

With a variety of hiking trails that lead to scenic views, a plantation and, of course, the ocean, one that stands out is the Mountains to Sea Trail, which challenges hikers to a trek of 1,175 miles across North Carolina. Of course, you don’t need to do it all to enjoy the trail. Hop on and off anywhere for a shorter hike that could take you through colonial towns, past weathered tobacco barns, through the countryside and to historic churches, streams, forests, sand dunes, lighthouses, the seashore and more. MountainsToSeaTrail.org has all the info.



Or try the East Coast Greenway Trail that runs through 15 states — 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida. NC visitors will find the trail running from Topsail Island to Surf City and into historic Wilmington. Visit greenway.org/states/north-carolina.



A favorite walk of history buffs is the historic trail in Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie. It is less than a mile and is mostly paved. Hikers will find the only monument dedicated to women of the Revolutionary War, details of the battle and the bridge over Moores Creek. The trail is also a part of the Mountains to Sea Trail. For details go to nps.gov/mocr/index.htm.



Birding

Looking for birds? North Carolina is along the Atlantic Flyway. It is home to 466 species of birds and is considered a premier birding destination. The North Carolina Birding Trail travels along the Northeast Cape Fear River. ncbirdingtrail.org



In addition, the Abbey Nature Preserve offers 67 acres of land that is undeveloped and makes for the perfect place for birdwatching. It is next to the Poplar Grove Plantation in Wilmington. Visit poplargrove.org/nature_trail for maps and information.



Offering 2.2 miles of concrete and asphalt loops around the town of Burgaw is the Osgood Canal Greenway and Urban Trail. Some areas of the trail are wooded, and some take visitors into historic downtown Burgaw. burgawnc.gov/302/Osgood-Canal-Greenway-and-Urban-Trail



Riding

Take to the trails of a different kind and see the landscape from the back of a horse. Desperado Horse Farm and Trail Rides in Rocky Point is open seven days a week by appointment. They provide riding adventures for all ages and levels of experience. Riders can take a slow walk or kick it up a notch to gallop across the 500 acres of trails. Visit desperadohorsefarm.com.



Water sports

A visit to Pender County would not be complete without some sort of water interaction. The county has plenty of water to play in, including the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.



If kayaking is your thing and you have your own, a great place to launch is Moores Creek National Battlefield. If you need to rent a kayak, paddleboard or surfboard there are plenty of places to do so and guides are available along the ICW.



Surf City is named appropriately as it and Topsail Island are great places to catch a wave. Lessons are available for those who have never surfed and those who want to improve. Visit surfcitysurfschool.com or onshoresurfshop.com.



Keeping with the water theme, Ecological Marine Adventures offers all ages opportunities to learn about the ocean, what swims underneath the waves and more. They have beach adventures, lessons and virtual tours. Visit ecologicalmarineadventures.com.



Traveling the oceanside towns and historic cities of Pender County, visitors also will find golf, mini golf, great places to eat and stay, beaches, boating, fishing, charters, and the beauty and freedom of the great outdoors. Go to visitpender.com for the scoop on all the great things to do and see — including where to find the ice cream.



Contact CR Rae at crraetravel@gmail.com.