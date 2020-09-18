Evangel Temple offering community in-person and online services

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services this Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings will be sharing the message "The Power of One." Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service. The etKIDS for kindergartners through sixth graders will be available during both services. The community is invited to attend.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about services, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

Methodist Village announces grant from UMC Fort Smith

Methodist Village Senior Living has received a grant award of $10,000 from First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith in response to a request for funds to offset expenses for an emergency child care center. The check presentation is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29. The community grant program established by First United Methodist Church Foundation shines the light of Christ in the community and engages others in meaningful mission. A special priority in 2020 was projects in our area which responded to the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, Methodist Village opened an emergency child care center for staff who had young children at home due to schools and/or daycare centers being closed because of the pandemic. These staff members were faced with the crisis of how to care for their children and still be able to report to work and care for residents. Without the child care center, many MVSL staff would have quit in order to care for their children. Due to the critical situation, MVSL worked with DHS to expedite the process of retaining an emergency license to provided staff with an on-campus, safe and secure option for care of their children. "Methodist Village Senior Living went above and beyond by opening the daycare for our employees. It has been a blessing and showed us they care for more than their employees, but also our families during this time," stated Querida Juarez, care center staff member and parent of two children who attended the child care center.

MVSL also wanted to help individuals whose jobs might have been affected during the pandemic. They were able to hire three experienced child care professionals, who were recently laid off due to COVID-19, to staff the center. "Both of my jobs closed due to COVID-19 and I was also going through a divorce. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Methodist opened an emergency day care for the children of staff and I was hired. Methodist has been a true blessing to me," said Angela French.

"Now more than ever, we are so grateful for Fort Smith First United Methodist Church and others in the community that have funded, volunteered, celebrated and advocated for MVSL through the years. At a time when everything feels uncertain, we find comfort and encouragement knowing that others care about our cause. While much of the world has stopped, our mission of caring for our elders will not be placed on pause. Right now, the team at MVSL is working to ensure that our mission continues even as social distancing guidelines and restrictions have caused us to shift the way we operate," said MVSL Chief Executive Officer Melissa Curry.

Since 1961, MVSL has been proud to be Fort Smith’s only local, faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life for active adult and elder population. Their 30 -acre campus is the only faith-based, nonprofit, complete continuum of care Life Plan Community in the River Valley offering total patient care through assisted, independent, long-term care, memory care, respite and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. These services allow for a community that enables seniors to live on one campus throughout their life, as their needs change. The on-site multi-treatment center provides residents and staff with access to a general practitioner, Dr. Patricio Montiel from Mercy; a dentist, Dr. Philip Morton; optometrists, Dr. Kimberely Brunk and Dr. Maygen Wilson; a podiatrist, Dr. Gina Morgan; and an audiologist, Dr. Lori Boyd, without leaving campus. MVSL is growing and expanding to continue to raise the bar when it comes to caring for seniors. Encouraging independence of residents through comprehensive care focusing on their physical, intellectual, social and spiritual needs. MVSL wants to continue to provide a place where seniors are proud to live and proud to have family and friends visit.

MVSL’s mission is "to provide wonderful life experiences that enable our residents and their families to lead full and enriching lives." MVSL’s vision is "to exceed the expectations of our residents and families while inspiring hearts and minds."

For more information on Methodist Village Senior Living, please visit MethodistVillage.com.

