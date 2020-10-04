Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Cynthia and Jeffery Hartsfield of Lavaca, a girl, Sept. 21.

Brittany and Quinton Porter of Paris, a boy, Sept. 21.

Lottie Wallace of Ozark, a boy, Sept. 21.

MaKayla and Jerry Gilbreath of Vian, a boy, Sept. 22.

Kaitlyn Sliger of Waldron, a boy, Sept. 22.

Monika and Kaedon Berry of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 22.

Nicaylah Jones of Whitefield, a girl, Sept. 22.

Amanda Ellenbarger of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 22.

Samantha and Kirby Coggin of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 22.

Sitisha Welch of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 22.

Emily and Philip Robertson of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 22.

Gisela Moreno Alvarez of Heavener, a girl, Sept. 22.

Stacy Sams of Sallisaw, a girl, Sept. 22.

Autumn Wiley and Michael Qualls of Fanshawe, a girl, Sept. 23.

Brittney and Steven Bottoms of Alma, a girl, Sept. 23.

Sabrina Lockey of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 23.

Kaylee Kendall of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 23.

Haley and Zachary Mixon of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 23.

Ariana and Michael Gallamore of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 23.

Destanie Perkins and Dre’Kevion Feimster of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 24.

Karissa and Jerry Millard of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 24.

Morgan and Hunter Staton of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 24.

Alisha Strong and Addison Poindexter of Waldron, a boy, Sept. 24.

Brandee and Caleb Greeson of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 24.

Madison Eastwood of Barling, a boy, Sept. 24.

Rachel Ellsworth and Jared Petz of Paris, a girl, Sept. 24.

Shelby and Mark Walls of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 25.

Syrah and Alexander Hittner of Lavaca, a girl, Sept. 25.

Cassandra and Nick O’Brian of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 25.

Emma and David Smith of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 25.

Scarlett and Jacob Bone of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 25.

Sarah and Jacob Dickison of Hartford, a boy, Sept. 25.

Shaleen and Steven Dodson of Sallisaw, twin girls, Sept. 25.

Raven King and John Masters of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 27.

Kendra Scroggins of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 27.

Jessica Page of Mountainburg, a girl, Sept. 27.

Daria Butler of Branch, a boy, Sept. 27.

Felicia Palmer of Panama, a boy, Sept. 28.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Gary Hart, 47, and Sherrie Lovell, 47, both of Hackett.

Joseph Montes, 33, and Caitlin Owen, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Logan Rose, 27, and Melissa Dunn, 27, both of Greenwood.

Morgan Limore, 35, and Amber McCartney, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Matthew Jones, 24, of Spiro and Shelby Taylor, 22, of Fort Smith.

Elisha Landers, 21, of Hampton, Va., and Karla Banuelos, 33, of Fort Smith.

Hayden Cherry, 29, and Megan Cowne, 29, both of Dallas.

Jeffery Johnson, 30, and Sabra Smith, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Lance Teague, 36, and Cassie Traylor, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Andrew Altenburger, 55, and Candace White, 44, both of Fort Smith.

Jesse Tullos, 37, and Amy Prescott, 39, both of Greenwood.

Joe Lasiter Jr., 26, and Sheila King, 44, both of Fort Smith.

Aaron Testerman, 21, and Madison Pfeifer, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Donald Brashears, 72, of Fort Smith and Mary Dickson, 39, of Fayetteville.

DeQuion Williams, 24, and Anneliese Whitaker, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Jackie Pangle Jr., 58, and Rhonda Estep, 54, both of Checotah, Okla.

David Markwardt, 28, and Sara Bonin, 31, both of Tulsa.

Scottie Colwell, 41, and Sarah Dyer, 37, both of Panama.

Nathan Solzak, 26, and Jordan Elliott, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Bobby Broadway Jr., 43, and Amber Grace, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Francisco Moreno, 43, and Ayme Arellanos, 47, both of Fort Smith.