I have a great fascination with birds. Those who live in our new neighborhood know and compliment me on our nice, decorative yard.

A few years ago, where we used to live, I heard the most unusual loud sounds in our backyard. I looked out past the deck and saw a very large bird with only one wing sitting on the fence. It was a cooper hawk. This particular bird is known to be a predator, but it wasn’t that day. There were seven blue jays terrorizing that poor injured and scared hawk. They swooped up and down, around the cooper hawk, just squawking away. This ordeal went on for four long hours.

I was so disturbed that I called the Fish and Game Headquarters. They told me what to do since it was after-hours: Get a net to catch it! There was no way I was going to attempt to catch that big bird. Finally, after all of the excitement the hawk managed to hobble and wobble secretly away to safety, since he couldn’t fly with one wing.

Speaking of one wing, my very first raise dance was off the song " One Wing" by Jordan Sparks.

This also brings to mind how the Lord cares for the birds. "Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?" [Matthew 6:26]. "Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father" [Matthew 10:29].

Be encouraged by the beautiful words of the songs "His Eye Is On The Sparrow" and "Under His Wings."

"Why should I be discouraged and why should the shadows fall? Why should my heart be lonely and long for heaven and home? When Jesus is my portion, my constant friend is He, His eye is on the sparrow and I know He watches me. His eye is on the sparrow and I know He watches me. I sing because I'm happy; I sing because I'm free; His eye is on the sparrow and I know He watches me."

"Under His wings I am safely abiding. Though the night deepens and tempests are wild, still I can trust Him; I know He will keep me. He has redeemed me and I am His child. Under His wings, under His wings, who from His love can sever? Under His wings my soul shall abide, Safely abide forever."

I was cleaning our church several years ago, and as I entered the sanctuary a bird was flying inside, from one ceiling fan to another. I thought, "How am I going to get him out of the church?" So I grabbed a broom and swung at it with the side door propped open. After being persistent, I was finally successful and so was the bird. This bird gave me a word. My sermon that I preached in Tulsa was titled "Be Set Free." Not only did that bird need to be set free, so do we! We all need to be set free from something or someone. "If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed" [John 8:36].

From something I wrote over thee years ago titled" Which Church Bird Are You?," here are the seven birds:

• Owl — The gossiper; always wanting to know "who?" and then saying "owl say."

• Robin — Likes robbing people of their joy and free spirit.

• Crow — Easily runs off new Christians.

• Vulture — Loves to feast on the wounded, struggling and spiritually-dead Christians.

• Hawk — Likes to stalk and talk bad about people behind their backs.

• Eagle — Very arrogant with its nose in the air; sits back and stares, looking down on others.

• Dove — Filled with the Holy Spirit, peace and love from up above.

Let’s all thrive to become more like the dove and be set free.

Denise Johnson is a minister, chaplain, published writer, poet and praise dancer in Fort Smith. She can be reached at granzhands@gmail.com.