We love how versatile pork chops are. We cut these about 3 inches thick, just for stuffing. We gave these a "Kiss of Smoke". We used Swiss cheese, but you can use any type of cheese you like, or a combination of cheeses. If you have any leftover rice or veggies, add them too.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes at 375°

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Premium Fruitwood Blend

• 4 double thick boneless loin chops

• 3 teaspoons Chef of the Future Floribbean Seasoning

• 1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

• 1 ½ tablespoons butter

• ¼ cup unsalted beef broth

• 2 tablespoons smoked minced garlic

• 3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

• Duck Fat cooking spray

Cooking Directions:

Cut a pocket into the pork chops. In a large cast iron skillet melt butter. Add onion, garlic and broth and sauté until onion is browned. Divide onion and cheese in half. Stuff pocket with 1/3 of onion, 1/3 cheese, fill remaining 1/3 of pocket with onions. Season chops on all sides.

Preheat griddle on grill to 375° and light the wedgie. We did a smoke blend with GMG Fruitwood Pellets in the hopper, and Diamond M Maple Pellets in the wedgie for that kiss of smoke.

Note: We used a griddle but you can use a skillet.

Spray the hot griddle with Duck Fat. Place chops on griddle for about 10 minutes and flip. After about 10 minutes, top with remaining onions and cheese. The chops are done when you reach an internal temperature of 140°. Cook until cheese is melted.

Note: Cooking times will vary by the size of your chops.

When the meat reaches an internal temperature around 140°, pull it off, cover it and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA safe for pork is 145°. Keep in mind that the meat will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill.

To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub and Duck Fat, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.