Oct. 11, 1889 — Capt. William Rogers, a son of Capt. John Rogers and an early mayor and city councilman, dies.

Oct. 11, 1899 — The Daily News Record announces that Fort Smith won’t have a football team for the season because of a lack of interest.

Oct. 12, 1895 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 30-0 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Oct. 12, 1902 — The cornerstone is laid for a new First Lutheran Church building on North D Street. The structure is planned to be built of white limestone.

Oct. 13, 1858 — The first eastbound coach arrives in Fort Smith and a celebration is held to commemorate the event.

Oct. 13, 1887 — The cornerstone of First United Methodist Church is laid.

Oct. 13, 1894 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 42-0 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Oct. 14, 1988 — The rock band White Lion performs at Harper Stadium as part of its Rock ‘N’ Roar Tour.

Oct. 15, 1914 — City National Bank opens on Garrison Avenue near Sixth Street. Visitors are greeted by the founder, I.H. Nakdimen and members of the board as well as Mrs. Ben Cravens, Mrs. Rudolph Ney, Mrs. James M. Sparks, Mrs. J.H. Wright and Mrs. St. Cloud Cooper., wives of the directors and officials.

Oct. 15, 1929 — The Board of Trustees for Fort Smith Junior College selects the lion as the school mascot.

Oct. 15, 1935 — Fort Smith holds its first Harvest Festival. It’s a multi-town, non-commercial festival with parades, the coronation of a festival queen and a ball held at the Goldman Hotel. Businesses are decorated with orange and black cornucopia flags and bunting. Colored lights are strung along the streets.

Oct. 15, 1953 — The 184th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron is officially activated in Fort Smith with 19 officers and 94 enlisted. (The 184th is now known as the 188th Wing.)

Oct. 15, 1999 — The Southside high school volleyball team clinches the AAAAA-West regular-season title.

Oct. 16, 1887 — A jury finds U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves not guilty of murder; he was accused of killing his posse cook, William Leach, in 1884 over a dog.

Oct. 16, 1911 — The first Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair held in Fort Smith begins. The fairgrounds stood where Ramsey Junior High School is today and featured horse, bicycle and auto racing, a fireworks display, music and a street pageant. Season daytime tickets for the weeklong event were $2.50.

Oct. 16, 1940 — Fort Smith teachers serve as World War II Army draft registrars and begin the process of registering local men for the draft.

Oct. 17, 1901 — The annual Fort Smith Street Fair begins. The fair features a parade, fireworks, a trained animal show, an electric water fountain and a speech by Eugene V. Debbs. Gov. Jeff Davis attends the festival.