Christy McCollough, instructor of the Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus adult education program, was named 2020 Arkansas Association of Continuing and Adult Education (AACAE) teacher of the year during the organization's annual conference.

McCollough is a full-time instructor at Booneville Adult Education Center in Logan County. She has been an ATU-Ozark adult education employee since January 2006.

"Christy is literally a one-woman show," said Regina Olson, ATU-Ozark director of adult education. "She is the only staff member working full-time at the adult education center in Booneville. She does recruitment, intake, testing and instruction. She is remarkably dependable and is known for her creative lessons and high-spirited teaching."

Certified in career development, distance learning and adult education, McCollough is a two-time graduate of ATU. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies Education and a Master of Arts degree in History.

McCollough has advocated for adult education as a coordinator and executive committee member of the Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy (WAGE) program, overseen by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

"Christy will be the first to tell you that her favorite day is Monday," said Olson. "She often reminds her adult education colleagues on Monday morning of her excitement and anticipation she always has for a great and successful week. Christy goes above and beyond to serve her students and works hard to ensure that they have access to the best education possible."

Learn more about the ATU-Ozark adult education program at atu.edu/ozark/adult.php.

Community School of the Arts is pleased to announce its teen show choir will be performing at the St. Boniface auditorium on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Rolling Tones will perform "Songs of Resilience," which features seven songs centered around persevering and believing in one’s self from some of Broadway’s hit shows, including "Dear Evan Hansen," "Hamilton," "Shrek," "Wicked" and "Mean Girls."

In this season of uncertainty in our world, The Rolling Tones present encouraging songs about overcoming life’s obstacles and finding inner strength. The choir is made up of 18 students from across the River Valley. "Songs of Resilience" is directed by Brent Gunnels, choreographed by Shannon Stoddard and accompanied by Rilla Stone.

Tickets are available through the CSA website for $10. Seating is limited. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed.