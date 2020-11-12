Apparently, I'm a slow learner. I can't think of another reason it took so many years to associate my sons' and husband's itchy skin problems with the dryer sheets I used. All the skin problems disappeared once I stopped using fabric softeners and dryer sheets.

One would expect that such a life-impacting revelation would have banned those pesky sheets from our home. But that's not true.

I keep a box of fragrance-free dryer sheets on hand for many other uses — indoors, outdoors and in the garage, too. (Even without fragrance, dryer sheets pose a problem for my family when used in the dryer with clothing, sheets and towels.)

A used dryer sheet is ideal for many of the applications that follow. However, if you, like me, don't end up with used sheets from the dryer, simply soak a new sheet in water and then wring it out. Most of the time you want the sheet to be damp, anyway.

Pro tip: If you are sensitive to dryer sheets, be sure to wear rubber or latex gloves when handling a new sheet.

Spiders, Flies

Many of our readers have confirmed that dryer sheets will repel both spiders and flies. Keep a few extra sheets in clothes hampers and around the laundry area and you can kiss all those spiders goodbye.

Luggage

Slip a dryer sheet into your suitcases while they are in storage and they won't smell musty when you take them out to use.

Bug Repellent

Anytime you're outdoors — whether playing, gardening, hiking or just picnicking in the park — consider slipping a dryer sheet in your back pocket. Research has shown that a couple of chemical compounds commonly found in the sheets (linalool and beta-citronellol) will deter the gnats and mosquitoes from hanging around, making this a reasonable and easier-to-use alternative to spray-on bug repellent.

Linalool is naturally found in lavender and basil, so cosmetic and perfume companies use it in their products for its flowerlike odor. Linalool is toxic to some types of insects. Beta-citronellol is found in citronella and repels mosquitoes.

Deer Repellent

There are reports out there that say new dryer sheets cut into 1-inch strips and tied to the tips of greenery or trees will repel plant-munching deer. I would deerly (!) love any reader reports to either confirm or deny this claim.

Blinds

Wipe down your blinds with a dryer sheet to prevent static electricity and to keep dust from collecting. Grab that dryer sheet with a pair of kitchen tongs and use that to quickly run over each slat. It's quick, easy and picks up the dust efficiently.

Soleplate

Dryer sheets can help remove gunk from the bottom of an iron. With the setting on low, rub the iron over the dryer sheet until the residue disappears, and you're left with a pristine soleplate.

Screen Cleaner

Dryer sheets make great dusting and cleaning cloths for television and computer screens. Not only will they clean the screens, but the antistatic properties will also treat the screens to repel rather than attract dust. Dryer sheets are designed to reduce static cling so they help keep dust from resettling on television and computer screens.

Stinky Shoes

Boots, sneakers and tennis shoes can get really smelly. Pop a sheet into each of your less-than-fresh-smelling pair, and then place them in a plastic bag. Tie it closed. In the morning, your shoes will smell so much better. For kids' shoes or ladies' pumps, you can cut each sheet in half and still get great results.

I've run out of space, but you can read lots more uses for dryer sheets at EverydayCheapskate.com/dryersheets. See you there.

Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com and author of "Debt-Proof Living." Questions, comments and tips can be sent on her website.