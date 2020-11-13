Arvest Bank is pleased to announce five local teachers have been awarded $500 prizes as part of its "We Love Teachers" campaign. A total of 160 awards, totaling $80,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.

The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. And nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

The winners are Megan Thompson of Southside High School; Nicki Turner of Fairview Elementary; Carrie Mize of Alma Primary; Shelby Hamilton of Cedarville High School; and Cori Williams of Central Elementary.

"Arvest celebrates these teachers and is so happy to recognize them in this way," Arvest marketing manager, Beth Presley said. "We hope this prize makes their jobs a little easier, especially during these difficult times."

Presley added, "We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve. We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play."