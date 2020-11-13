It’s that season! Yes, it’s the holiday season, but it’s also the “how do I get rid of the turkey leftovers” season. The recipes I’m sharing today are Chez Lolly-approved by family and friends.



LITTLE GOBBLER CROISSANT SANDWICHES

One of my social media friends told me about a sandwich that her mama served their family after Thanksgiving. It sounded amazing to me, and I decided to try it out for our family. We all love it!



• Croissants (cut in half lengthwise)

• Cream cheese (I used the whipped version so it will be easy to spread)

• Sliced turkey

• Cranberry sauce



Spread a liberal serving of cream cheese on each half of the croissant.



Pile on the turkey slices and then spoon over as much or little cranberry sauce as you’d like. Top with that other half of the croissant. Refrigerate until ready to serve.



TURKEY AND SAUSAGE GUMBO

It’s a tradition in our family to have gumbo on hand for the busy weekend following Thanksgiving. Have all the ingredients prepared and ready to go. Once the roux is ready, you’ll add all the veggies at one time.

• 12 to 14 cups turkey stock (preferably homemade)

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup vegetable oil

• 1 large yellow onion, chopped

• 3 ribs celery, chopped

• 1 large green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

• 2 teaspoons chopped garlic

• 16 ounces package Cajun-style smoked sausage, diced and browned

• 2 to 3 cups chopped turkey

• 1 to 2 tablespoons Cajun or Creole seasoning

• 2 bay leaves

• Cooked white rice

• Chopped parsley

• Thinly sliced green onions



In a large Dutch oven (7 quarts), bring turkey stock to a gentle simmer.



In a large cast-iron skillet, add the flour and oil. Turn heat to medium high and, continually stirring, begin to make the roux. You must stir the mixture constantly so it won’t burn.



When the roux reaches the color of peanut butter, add the onions, celery and bell pepper all at once and stir. The vegetables will cool the roux so that it stops cooking, and the heat from the roux will soften the veggies.



Lower the heat to medium low and let the vegetables cook for 4 to 5 minutes, frequently stirring. Add the garlic and let cook another minute or so.



Add the vegetables to the simmering stock. Next, add in the browned sausage and turkey. Stir in the Creole seasoning and add the bay leaves.

Bring the gumbo up to a gentle simmer and let cook for an hour or so. Remove the bay leaves before serving over cooked rice. Garnish with parsley and/or green onions.



CREAMY TURKEY AND WILD RICE SOUP

This recipe, courtesy of Food and Wine, was adapted from a chicken and wild rice recipe into a turkey and wild rice recipe.



• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 carrots, cut into inch pieces

• 3 celery ribs, cut into inch pieces

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme

• Salt

• Pepper

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup wild rice (5 ounces)

• 2 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth

• 2 cups of water

• 4 cups bite-size pieces of roasted turkey (or chicken)

• 1 cup heavy cream

• Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish



Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the carrots, celery, onion, garlic, thyme and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, occasionally stirring, until the vegetables start to soften, about 10 minutes.



Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, until evenly coated and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the wild rice to the saucepan and gradually stir in the stock and water.



Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat, occasionally stirring, until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.



Add the turkey (or chicken) and simmer, occasionally stirring, until the wild rice is tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve.

Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.