Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Pastor Don Hutchings will share the message "20 Things God Never Does." Both services will be a celebration of guests and each guest will receive a new Bible, a gift card and Pastor Don’s chocolate chip cookies. Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

ET’s children’s ministry etKIDS will meet at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through sixth graders. The youth group for junior and senior high students will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. Youth sponsors will share testimonies of Thanksgiving and the youth will be served a free Thanksgiving meal.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about services, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

