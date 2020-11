Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Thipphavanh Hansana of Mansfield, a boy, Nov. 4.

Chenoa Nichols of Greenwood, a girl, Nov. 9.

Mikayla Clinton of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 9.

Cally Morrow of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 10.

Ahlexiah Bush and Justin Hyler of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 10.

Alyssa and Fernando Gutierrez of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 10.

Crystal and Wesley Beckam of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 10.

Emily and Trevor Adams of Keota, a boy, Nov. 10.

Alivia and Benjamin Neumeier of Paris, a girl, Nov. 10.

Micah and Nicholas Yarbrough of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 11.

Jackie and Matthew Mock of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 11.

Haley and Cecil Malena of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 11.

Cynthia LaRue of Roland, a girl, Nov. 12.

Elizabeth and Jeremy Rush of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 12.

Leslie and Connor Fuhrmann of Barling, a girl, Nov. 12.

Megan and Patrick Cheater of Gans, a boy, Nov. 12.

Stephanie Lopez Lopez and Bruce Guteirrez of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 12.

Maria and Diego Espinoza of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 12.

Johna and Padden Hall of Heavener, a boy, Nov. 12.

Cheyenne and Nathaniel Lem of Moutainburg, a girl, Nov. 13.

Kayla Jones and Eric Richerson of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 13.

Kaylee Defluiter of Poteau, a girl, Nov. 13.

Stephanie Dalmas of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 13.

Laura and Jaime Salas of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 13.

Maria Arellano Vazquez and Oliverio Gonzalez of Poteau, a girl, Nov. 14.

Ashley and Matthew Gossett of Altus, a boy, Nov. 15.

Hailie and Houston Tweedy of Mulberry, a girl, Nov. 16.

Erin and Michael Coliron of Alma, a boy, Nov. 16.

Alexa Ramirez and Fernando Alcala of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 16.

Audrey Buckner of Paris, a boy, Nov. 16.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Brandon Stone, 24, and Brenda Mahafffey, 49, both of Waldron.

Matthew Goodspeed, 38, of Warner, Okla., and Mary McMahon, 38, of Oktaha, Okla.

Austin Brown, 24, and Jennifer Davis, 20, both of Fort Smith.

James Posey Jr., 32, and Breanna Maul, 29, both of Lavaca.

Jacob Haley, 32, and Melody Belli, 36, both of Heber Springs.

Saturn Powell, 37, and Shannon McClendon, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Gomez Jr., 30, and Kylie Kitchen, 27, both of Lawton, Okla.

Christian Woodard, 22, and Deonna Toney, 24, both of Sallisaw.

James Maestri, 57, and Brenda Maestri, 57, both of Fort Smith.

Brent Franklin, 41, and Anna Eakle, 36, both of Stigler.

Timothy McGuire Jr., 26, and Abigail Arterbury, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Nathaniel Jennings, 30, and McKinzie Cottle, 23, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Joshua Blake Luce, 28, and Lindsey McFerran, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Nelson Chambers, 46, and Jordan Harper, 31, both of Collinsville, Okla.

David Reynolds, 53, and Deanna Schielke, 44, both of Fort Smith.

Victor Espinoza, 25, and Dulce Mendez Hernandez, 25, both of Fayetteville.

Jerry Hackney II, 53, of Clarksville and Jennifer Bland, 49, of Huntington.

Ernest Perry III, 20, and Eliza Barber, 20, both of Hartshorne, Okla.

Clifton Walton, 30, and Raven Miller, 20, both of McAlester, Okla.

Jesus Corral, 38, and Esmeralda Quintana, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Luis Gopar, 25, of Fort Smith and Juleisy Reyes, 23, of Heavener.

Scott Evans, 52, and Shirley Weisenfels, 52, both of Fort Smith.

Curtis Magers, 53, of Choctaw and Brittany Ewert, 33, of Harrah, Okla.

Dakota Valencia, 18, and Hope Green, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Gregory Snyder, 58, and Marieann Normand, 56, Fort Smith.

Elizabeth Massimi, 29, and Courtney Owens, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Nathan Macy, 30, and Mercedes Rowland, 29, both of Blanchard, Okla.

Amelia Case-Moore, 20, and Bridget Miller, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Zachery Martin, 22, and Kyndra Gee, 19, both of Greenwood.