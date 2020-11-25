Not all companies are starving for business these days. In fact, some are setting records for growth. Any kind of repair business is probably doing great during these economically turbulent times.

That makes sense. After all, it doesn't require a Mensa membership to know that most often, it is cheaper to repair than to replace. And how about those dollar stores? If you can separate the good stuff from junk, it's likely you'll discover lots of ways to spend less.

That leads me to today's first in a fun collection of my readers' great money-saving tips, tricks and bright ideas!

LED Lightbulbs

Here's a surprising dollar-store item you can buy cheap without sacrificing quality: LED lightbulbs! I got this tip from a man who works at my town's Home Energy Audit office. According to this expert, the quality is equal to those lightbulbs found at Home Depot and Lowe's, but for so much cheaper. I now keep a stash of bulbs from my local 99 Cents Only store. Other dollar stores stock them, too. — Jan

Windshield Repair

Call your insurance agent to report a small crack in your car's windshield. Some insurance companies will fix cracks or "stars" for free, provided they're smaller in size than a quarter, in order to prevent larger claims in the future. Some companies will even send a repair person to your home or work to make it convenient for you. — Mark

Sunglass Readers

I bought some sunglasses from the fishing department — and they're meant to be magnifying glasses used for tying fish line. They are very similar to traditional over-the-counter "readers." I love them, and they work great while reading a book in the sun. — Cecelia

Cord Corral

To corral a group of cords under your desk or behind a TV, buy a plastic shower rod cover (check the dollar store, Walmart, Target or online). Cut it to your desired length. Then, spread it open and enclose the cords. You can even match it to your carpet color to make the cords less visible. — Maggie

Fresh Scent

Scented candle stubs from used candles will keep your car smelling fresh. Put the wax pieces in a can or a small container, and leave them in your car. On warm days, the wax will melt and fill the car with a nice fragrance. — Tricia

Drapery Closer

Bring a large binder clip when traveling. Hotel drapes will never completely close without one, no matter what! (You've got a better chance of winning a carnival prize than you do of getting a set of hotel drapes to overlap enough to shut out the light.) A big hair clip, a chip clip or even a small clip can also do the job. Keep it with your other toiletries and essentials. Catching some ZZZ's will then be a breeze without that band of light stabbing you in the eye! — Name withheld

Squeaky Clean

Clean the inside of your dishwasher with two packets of unsweetened lemon Kool-Aid. Pour the packets of Kool-Aid into each of the dishwasher's detergent cups, and run it empty on the longest and hottest cycle available. Lemon Kool-Aid is loaded with citric acid, which is just what you need to remove soap residue and hard water minerals that collect inside the dishwasher. — Katie

Good to the Last Bit

When you get to the bottom of the cereal bag and there is still a significant amount of cereal, but you don't want all that cereal powder in your bowl, pour it all into a colander. Shake the powder out, and pour the cereal into your bowl: Nothing is wasted! — Jane

Refill Soap Foam Pumps

I put 25 drops of liquid soap in the container and slowly fill the remainder with cold water. Then, I screw the pump back on and shake well. It's the perfect consistency. Dial foam pumps are the best to refill. I've tried many brands, and these last the longest. Soaking the pump in white vinegar once a month will add to its life span. — Kath

Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com and author of "Debt-Proof Living." Questions, comments and tips can be sent on her website.