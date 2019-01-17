The Louisville, Ky., airport is getting a new name in honor of one of the city's most famous residents of all time.

The facility will soon be known as Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Ali, a boxing legend and humanitarian, died in 2016. He was 74.

"Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville," Mayor Greg Fischer told the Louisville Courier Journal. "Muhammad became one of the most well-known people to ever walk the Earth and has left a legacy of humanitarianism and athleticism that has inspired billions of people.

"It is important that we, as a city, further champion The Champ's legacy. And the airport renaming is a wonderful next step."

The name change still requires the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration, which city officials expect they'll easily be able to obtain.

The cost to change the airport's name is expected to be about $100,000, the Courier Journal said.