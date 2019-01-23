Denise and Caleb Bauer of Lavaca announce the birth of a son born on January 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Amanda and Wes Swint of Booneville announce the birth of a son born on January 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Brittany Morris and Gary Ezell Jr of Charleston announce the birth of a daughter born on January 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Amanda and Richard Wilbur of Booneville announce the birth of a son born on January 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Leigha Hice and Jordan Villasana of Paris announce the birth of a son born on January 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.