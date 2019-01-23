Beginning Tuesday, January 22, 2019 through Thursday, January 24th, the City of Charleston has contracted Arkansas Rural Water Association to conduct sewer line cleaning and inspections in the areas of

Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln, Van Buren and Wilson Drives, South Vine Street, and Charmont Drive. During cleaning of sanitary sewer lines, air occasionally vents into a home through the sanitary sewer service line and ventilation system. Sewer lines can develop air pressure or a partial vacuum from the cleaning process. Usually any excess air pressure or vacuum will

dissipate through the plumbing vents, but occasionally there are facilities with inadequate plumbing vents (i.e.: no vents, undersized vents or obstructed vents).

When this happens, water in the toilet bowl or floor drains, can bubble or surge or, in rare instances, splash out of the bowl or drain. We remind you that the water that could come from this type of incident is from the bowl or drain itself.

It would be beneficial to make sure to keep the lid of your toilet bowl down to minimize the water splashing from your toilet.