SHREVEPORT, La., Jan. 7, 2019 – Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), an AEP company (NYSE: AEP), today announced it is requesting proposals for up to 1,200 megawatts of additional wind energy resources to be in commercial operation by Dec. 15, 2021.

Proposals must have a minimum nameplate rating of 100 megawatts and are due March 1, 2019. SWEPCO is seeking to acquire new or existing projects that qualify for at least 80 percent of the federal Production Tax Credit (PTC).

“SWEPCO continues to see strong customer interest in more renewable energy to meet their sustainability and renewable energy goals,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “At the same time, SWEPCO is seeking proposals that will save customers money and further diversify our energy resource mix.”

SWEPCO’s Integrated Resource Plans show significant increases in renewable energy, including wind and solar, over the next 20 years.

SWEPCO customers are already served by 469 megawatts of wind energy from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas through multiple power purchase agreements.

Projects must be located in, and interconnected to, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regional grid in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas or Oklahoma.

Required application forms and additional information can be found at SWEPCO.com/RFP.

Any projects selected through the RFP process will be reviewed for regulatory approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Louisiana Public Service Commission, Public Utility Commission of Texas and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The RFP was issued by American Electric Power Service Corp. (AEPSC) on behalf of SWEPCO. AEPSC and SWEPCO are AEP companies.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (AEP: NYSE) company, serves 535,000 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP’s more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.