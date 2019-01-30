Kerrie Barber and Gary Sander Jr. of Lavaca announce the birth of a daughter born on January 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Eric McKeen and Brian Smith of Booneville announce the birth of a daughter born on January 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Casidy and Rustin Bates of Charleston announce the birth of a daughter son on January 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Natasha Ruloph and William Sawyer of Branch announce the birth of a daughter son on January 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Sarah and David Johnson of Charleston announce the birth of a daughter born on January 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Stepheny and David Allison of Lavaca announce the birth of a son born on January 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.