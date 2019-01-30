The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) would like to invite the citizens of Benton, Vv ashington, Carroll and Madison counties to our community health forum in Springdale, Ark., on Thursday, Jan. 17. The event will be held from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. at the Jones Center on 922 E. Emma Ave.

Health statistics, risk factors, and other health related information will be provided by a local physician, followed by an open discussion, where attendees will be encouraged to ask questions or make suggestions on how to improve the health of minorities within their communities.

The community health forum is free and open to the public. A free dinner will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.