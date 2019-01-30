The Charleston Middle School is proud to announce that a $500 grant has been awarded to middle school teachers Missy Stubblefield and Carol Terry. Grant funds will be used to support the “Exploring Our World Through Drones” project in the 8th grade STEM classes. This grant is funded through the Larkin Family Educational Endowment with the Arkansas Community Foundation as the grant custodian. The Larkin Endowment was established in 2007, and over $4,000 has been provided to Charleston teachers in support of high level educational projects.

"Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities.

Many times Charleston students benefit directly from the generosity of community members. Such generosity helps us accomplish goals and offer programs that might have been impossible otherwise; we are very grateful to those who go above and beyond to support our district and its students.

