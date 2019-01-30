By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

With the cold weather upon us, many seniors do not get out and about. Please check on your elder neighbors to make sure that they have heat, food, and water. Jan 30th , Jasmine Henry from Area on Aging Agency will conduct the Peppi exercise. PEPPI stands for Peer Exercise Program Promotes Independence

PEPPI is a physical activity program that is designed especially for older adults. It is safe for most people.

You will do stretching, strength training, balance and walking.

It is appropriate for inactive older adults, beginners, intermediates, those with chronic diseases or conditions, and people who use walkers, canes or wheelchairs.

Physical activity helps reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases, aids in the management or chronic disease, and improves the ability to function and stay independent.

You also should be able to meet new people, sleep better, feel more relaxed, have more fun and more energy, move with fewer aches and pains, and have better posture, balance and stronger muscles and bones.

PEPPI is based upon research and has been helping older adults since 2004. http://www.nwmoaaa.org/peppiinfo.htm

Jan 30th, BBBaseball v/s Alma Here at Charleston at 9:45 Jan 30th, Tommy Bauer from Air-Evac will be here to speak about memberships for Air-Evac helicopter insurance at 10:30.

Jan 31st, Bingo for Friday feb 1st has been rescheduled to Jan 31st at 9:45 to 10:45

Jan 31st , Jasmine Henry from Area on Aging Agency will conduct the Peppi exercise at 12:30.

Feb 1st, BBBaseball v/s Van Buren at Van Buren Leave at 8:45. Go Charleston Senior Tigers!!!!

Feb 4th, Bbbaseball v/s Ozark at Charleston. Game starts at 9:45. Come on down and cheer the Charleston Senior Tigers On!!!!!

Feb 5th, Bingo at 10:35 to 11:35

Feb 8th, The Charleston Senior Center will have a caregiver support meeting on Feb 8th at 11:00 a.m. If you are a caregiver(any age) of an adult 60 years and older please come join us. This information could be extremely helpful to you. The topic will be on Information for the caregiver about Congested heart failure, presented by Kristi Cowell. If you need more information please feel free to call Nikki Claiborne at 479-965-2557 Hope to see you there! Refreshments will be served.

FLU SEASON…. Please remember to WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often. Remember that Seniors have a lower immune system than someone in their 20’s and it is much harder for them to recover. Please take extra precautions to protect your loved ones!!!

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook. I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

30. Swiss steak w/

onion, Mushrooms,

bell pepper

Mash tators w/gr

English Peas

Hot Roll

Chocolate cake with

Chocolate icing.

31. Chicken fajitas

With onions, bell

peppers, lettuce,

tomatoes, cheese

Tortilla

Pear

1.***Ham Slice

Asparagus w/cheese

Stovetop Stuffing

Slice Bread

Fruit and cookie

4. Meatloaf

Mash Tators w/gravy

Green Beans

Hot Roll

Yellow Cake w/ Fruit

bits

5.Chicken and Rice soup

Grilled cheese sandwich

beets

Fruit and Cookie

6. Diced Polish

Sausage w/diced

tomatoes and onions

Red beans w/ rice

Cornbread