by Fred Mullen

We had an outstanding class on Saturday with 32 responders from Franklin, Logan and Johnson Counties completing the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Introduction to Widlfire Behavior Class. Also attending was Tim Gehring from the Ark Dept of Emergency Management. The instructor was William Brimm who is a US Forest Service Fire Fighter currently assigned to the Cass Job Corps and serving as the Fire Management Officer. He said, “I was really happy with the large class size. This group had excellent class interaction and excelled with the materials.” This class helps responders better manage safety, fire suppression and risk management issues by providing a better understanding of the way various fuels, topography, and weather will influence the fire. I want to say thank you for all you folks who attended the class. (See related photo)

Art McElhany has been appointed to the position of Interim-Chief by the Altus Rural Fire Department Board. He replaces Chief Jon Kinsworthy who has moved outside the County.

Recognition is in order for Judge Rickey Bowman, EMS Director Randy Boren and the EMS crews for the activation of a third ambulance unit to serve our County and its Communities. This new unit works a 12-hour shift during what is typically high call volume times of the week. Randy says since service began in January it has already answered calls that a response would have been otherwise delayed.

Responders, be sure to check the www.fcoem.org website for the training schedule, weather information, and other helpful links.