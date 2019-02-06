Kindergarten Registration for our 2019-20 school year is scheduled for Monday, February 11th , 2:30 PM – 7:00 PM in the Elementary School Office.

Parents or Guardians can drop by any time during this time period to enroll their child for the upcoming school year.

- Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before August 1, 2019. -

Please bring their Birth Certificate, Immunization Record and Social Security Card.

We look forward to adding another group of great students to CES! If you have any questions, contact the Elementary School office at 479-965-2460.