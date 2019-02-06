Children K-3 invited to write, illustrate stories for local prizes; first place winners to receive PBS KIDS Playtime Pad

CONWAY, Ark (AETN) — The Arkansas Educational Television Network is now accepting entries for the AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest through Friday, April 5.

The AETN PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest empowers children in kindergarten through third grades to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.

Each entrant will receive a participation certificate, and 12 winners – three from each grade – will receive an AETN prize pack. In addition, first place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.

Arkansas teachers who submit stories from their classes will have the opportunity to win a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog. Two teachers will also win a collection of five PBS KIDS Playtime Pads for their classrooms.

Winning stories, as well as contest rules, creative writing resources and entry forms, are available at aetn.org/writerscontest. Additional information is available by emailing marketing@aetn.org.

Stories may be fact, fiction, prose or poetry. Only one entry will be allowed per person, and stories must be by a single author. Kindergarten and first grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words. Second and third grade stories must have a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.

Text must be printed, written legibly or typed. Children who cannot write may dictate their story to be printed, written legibly or typed. Stories must have at least five original, clear and colorful illustrations. Non-English text must be translated on the same page, and the translated text (English text) must adhere to the word count.

Each entry must be accompanied by an official signed and completed entry form, which can be downloaded from the website. Entries must be submitted by mail to: AETN – Writers Contest, 350 S. Donaghey, Conway, AR 72034. Entries must be received by close of business Friday, April 5. Winners will be chosen in May and featured on aetn.org/writerscontest. Entries will be judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations.

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, online, mobile and community-based programs. Kidscreen- and Webby-award winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including the PBS KIDS video player, now offering free streaming video accessible on computer and mobile-device-based browsers.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP. Audiences can also watch on several digital platforms, and members with AETN Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at aetn.org. AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).