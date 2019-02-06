The Arkansas Department of Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) met on Friday, January 25, for the regularly scheduled meeting at the office of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education where Dr. Jim Carr of Searcy was elected Chair.

Carr, Vice Chair of the board was officially installed as the new Chairman and presented Dr. Charles Allen, outgoing Chairman, with a plaque to commend him for his year of service to higher education. Carr was appointed to the Coordinating Board in 2015 and is serving a term that will expire in 2021. Other officers elected were Al Brodell, Jonesboro, Vice Chair, and Chris Gilliam, Magnolia, is serving as Secretary. The board annually elects from its membership officers to carry on its business on the first meeting of each year.

“The Coordinating Board has an incredible staff that is dedicated to post-secondary excellence in our state and they are led by a board, appointed by the governor that is equally committed to excellence in our colleges and universities, said Carr.”

Carr serves as Senior Vice President and Professor of Business at Harding University. Prior to joining the Harding staff, he served in administrative positions at Florida State University and the American College Testing Program (ACT). In 2006, he was nominated by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a position on The National Security Education Board. He is currently on the State Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Board of the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Arkansas Forestry Commission from 2003 to 2015. He consults regularly with colleges and universities around the country in the area of strategic planning, student retention, enrollment development and fundraising. Carr received his Ph.D from Florida State. The board is comprised of 12 members who serve on a staggered 6-year term.

“As someone who spent much of his life on the campus of a large southern state university, took coursework at a community college and a historically black university, plus having spent the last several years at a private university, I am very appreciative of the strong and diverse post-secondary system we have in Arkansas, said Carr.”

The finance and academic committees heard the annual Higher Education Financial Condition Report and an economic feasibility of loan issue for the Arkansas Research and Education Optical Network (AREON), which was approved to send to the full board for approval. Nick Fuller, DHE Deputy Director provided the report and economic feasibility to the committee and again to the full board where both were approved.

The academic committee approved an action item from Dr. Jessie Walker, Senior Associate Director for Academic Affairs, on a Master of Education in Education program for University of Arkansas Fort Smith and Resolutions for Institutional Certification Advisory Committee from Alana Boles, Program Director. Both items were presented and approved by the full board. During the Executive portion of the board meeting, Ann Clemmer, Senior Associate Director of Government Affairs gave a legislative report. Sonia Hazelwood, Associate Director for Research and Analytics presented the Annual Enrollment Report. Before the conclusion of the meeting, Ted Thomas from Arkansas Public Service Commission presented information on the Diversity Summit his agency is hosting. Professionals in Higher Education are encouraged to attend.