The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is installing signs across the State to remind motorists of an existing law that prevents vehicles from continuous travel in the left lane of a multilane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic, according to Department officials. ARDOT crews are currently installing yellow “State Law” signs directly above all “Slower Traffic Keep Right” signs already in place on applicable multi-lane highways. Approximately 600 of the new “State Law” signs have been produced and crews are currently posting them.

Arkansas Code 27-51-301 states that motor vehicles shall not be operated continuously in the left lane of a multilane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic.

The law was passed by the 89th General Assembly in 2013. An ARDOT promotional campaign reminds motorists to “Be Polite, Keep Right.” It explains that impeding the flow of traffic by continuously driving in the left lane is a violation of Arkansas law. Slower traffic should keep right and allow passing vehicles use of the left lane.

