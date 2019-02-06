Jon Ruston, Emergency Medical Responder, Chief, for the Cecil Fire Department has been busy searching for various grants in which the Cecil Fire Department might apply for to help with the funding of the department . His hard work has paid off once again. The Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility # 55 contacted Jon to inform him that the Cecil Rural Fire Department Grant application for Request ID 50764899 has been selected to receive a $250.00 grant.

Walmart has a long history of giving back to the community in which they serve and we are very thankful for their support of our communities.

The grant received will be used to purchase ‘scene lighting’ for the department which is much needed equipment for the department to be able to do their job better.

Thanks to Jon Ruston and to Wal Mart for all they have done for the Cecil Fire Department.